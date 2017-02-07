Chance The Rapper Drops New Video “Same Drugs” [VIDEO]

The homie ChanceTheRapper is always showin love. Just the other day we were chillen at the Metro for D.R.A.M.’s show, and Saturday he called The Lit Pit to chime in on the topic we were discussing “What would you do if Jesus was in town and wanted to link up?” He said he’d take Jesus to his church y’all!

Do yourself a favor and check out his new music video for “Same Drugs” featuring vocals from Eryn Allen Kane, Yebba, John Legend, Francis Starlite and Macie Stewart. I think it’s dope, are you feeling it too? Comment below and let me know what you think.