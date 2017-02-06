Offset from Migos Loses $50k On The Super Bowl

After the Atlanta Falcons lost against the New England Patriots in the Superbowl last night. Atlanta rapper, Offset from the Migos, admitted to Tmz he lost $50,000 on the game. While leaving the game with Love & Hip Hop reality star, Cardi B, Offset said $10,000 of the $50,000 he lost will go to rapper, Blac Youngsta, but he would be making the $50k right back at a show the same night. Despite the lost, Offset and Cardi B seem to be having a good night together. Cardi B just dropped her new mixtape “Gangsta B Vol.2” and of course “Culture” is #1, could this inspire a collaboration or could this be a new couple? Check out the video below…

JUST PICK MY 10,000 UP FROM MY BROTHER @offsetyrn ????????????????????????????????????#YRN #HEAVYCAMP #CMG A video posted by Blac Youngsta (@blacyoungstafb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:10am PST

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

How much did you lose or win from the Superbowl?