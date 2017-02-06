Falcons Weren’t The Only Ones Taking L’s After The Super Bowl

February 6, 2017

Not only did Atlanta Falcons’ fans take an L during the Superbowl game against the New England Patriots but they also lost against social media. Social media was relentless toward celebrities who posted their support for the Falcons last night. The memes and video that came out against Atlanta rappers like T.I., Young Jeezy, and 2 chainz just to name a few supporters were absolutely hilarious. After seeing social media’s response, I wonder will celebs think twice next time they go public with their favorite team. Check out social media’s response below…

The internet is #petty

A photo posted by Power 92 Chicago (@power92chicago) on

A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

New England is the Feds of the NFL they will not lose!!

A video posted by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on

So we lost sore loser face ass

A video posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Screen Shot 2017-02-06 at 12.27.10 PM

Screen Shot 2017-02-06 at 12.55.58 PM

Screen Shot 2017-02-06 at 12.42.50 PM

Screen Shot 2017-02-06 at 12.58.31 PM

What was your favorite Superbowl Meme?

