Falcons Weren’t The Only Ones Taking L’s After The Super Bowl

Not only did Atlanta Falcons’ fans take an L during the Superbowl game against the New England Patriots but they also lost against social media. Social media was relentless toward celebrities who posted their support for the Falcons last night. The memes and video that came out against Atlanta rappers like T.I., Young Jeezy, and 2 chainz just to name a few supporters were absolutely hilarious. After seeing social media’s response, I wonder will celebs think twice next time they go public with their favorite team. Check out social media’s response below…

The internet is #petty A photo posted by Power 92 Chicago (@power92chicago) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

New England is the Feds of the NFL they will not lose!! A video posted by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

The parallels between the 2016 general election and the #SuperBowl2017 are uncanny in so many ways… pic.twitter.com/gN6jpXs59f — #BuildTheWall (@tomesimpson) February 6, 2017

So we lost sore loser face ass A video posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

#ti breaking down the science of placing a bet. Does this sound like TI owe somebody money and ain’t tryna pay? ???????????????????? A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

What was your favorite Superbowl Meme?