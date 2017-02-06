Drake Hints At A Young Money Reunion Show

Last week on Instagram the Young Money trio of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake were reunited. It’s been almost two years since the three of them have been seen in the studio working together. Yesterday during Drizzy’s ‘Boy Meets World Tour’ he announced that he and Nicki had “just got off the phone” with each other; with Drake being over sea’s on tour and communication between him and Nicki picking up where it left off he suggested that a Young Money reunion to was coming later in the year.

During one of the shows on this same tour Drake debuted a new song. He only played a snippet of the song but the internet instantly reacted and accused Drake of stealing a Florida rappers flow. That rapper goes by the name of XXXTeantacion and the song that Drake is accused of copying is “Look At Me”. Although he is currently incarcerated XXXTentacion made a statement to XXL Magazine saying “He could have reached out to me personally and spoken to me and it definitely would have been more respectable. But he dropped that preview and it sounded a bit like “Look At Me” and he could be a huge, huge help in this situation to get me out of jail, because I’m facing life. So that’s just how I feel”. It doesn’t seem as though he’s upset but he wishes the situation was handled differently. Take a listen to both songs and tell us what you think.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney ???? ~ ????: @mackmaine4president A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:36am PST

VIDEO: Drake talking about Nicki, and possibly having a YM reunion this summer in London. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/548GCZ6ML8 — Boy Meets World Tour (@BMWTUpdates) February 5, 2017

