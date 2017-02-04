WhatsHotRod Chicago Edition February

Welcome to February and welcome to the second Chicago Edition of my Top 15 Chicago artist. Just like last month this features and supports all Chicago artist. This gives me a opportunity to shine light on new artist, and new music from Chicago from some of your favorites. Of course I have some of the top artist on the list such as Lil Bibby, G Herbo, Stunt Taylor, and Spenzo, with some of there new music. I also have some dope new artist on the rise that been around but are making push on the scene with a different sound such as Ohana Bam, Big Sexy, Young Gii, Valee, and NewAra. Also be on the look out for newer artist I have ran across such as Lil Twan with his song Chicken, Chicken with a remix featuring Queen Key (the high school kids go crazy over this song), and big ups to Young Tee Tee dropping his mix tape recently #Yesterday. Also be on the look out for the young artist making the way on the scene building they brand but sounding real good Ausar, Isaiah G, Dmulah, Dre R Im definitely liking what Im hearing. Enjoy the mix until March with the Chicago Top 15. If you feel I should be checking someone else out of Chicago (Any Genre of Music) Comment Below.