Pay Your Bills Contest 2017 Official Rules

Pay Your Bills Official Rules 2017

Sponsors: Subway, Insure One Insurance

Station: Power 92.3 WPWX-FM

Station Address: 6336 Calumet Ave. Hammond, IN 46324

Telephone: (Hotline) 773-375-9248 (Office) 773-734-4455

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary. A purchase will not increase the odds of winning. Winner must be a U.S. legal resident of Indiana or Illinois. Must be 18 years of age or older.

How to Enter : Contest Begins Thursday January at 19th 2017 12am CST and ends Thursday March 9th 2017 Registration to submit an online entry will begin on Tuesday January 17th 2017 12am and end on Tuesday March 7th 2017 at 12am. Listeners can enter 3 ways:

Listeners can fax a copy of the bill to 219-933-6961 A copy can be scanned and emailed via the station website at power92chicago.com keyword Bills Copy of the bill can be mailed to Power 92 Offices 6336 Calumet Ave. Hammond, IN 46324

Sweepstakes entries MUST be a scan or photocopy of the entrant’s official bill. An original bill will not be accepted. Any bill over (60) days old from submission date will not be accepted. Account numbers on bills MUST be blocked out. Incomplete submissions will be disqualified. Power 92 is not responsible for the timely payment of the bill.

Winner Selection : Beginning Thursday January 19th and every Thursday after thru March 9th 2017, listen to the station in the Noon hour and 5pm hour for your name & city to be announced. If you hear the DJ call your name you must call the hotline at 773-375-9248 within 20 minutes to be awarded the grand prize. If entrant is unable to verify information or does not call within allotted time the prize will be forfeited.

No friends, family members or any other persons are allowed to call in on the entrants behalf. If a contestant uses a false or incomplete name or birthdate they are disqualified. Contestant must provide their own name and birthdate.

Entrants who successfully call back within 20 minutes will win the amount due on the bill submission. If bill is less than $500.00 the entrant will be awarded the total amount of the bill. If the bills is more than $500.00, the payment will be $500.00.

Grand Prizes : Prizes may not be traded, sold, and prize is not substitutable or exchangeable. Prize details are subject to change. All costs and expenses related to accepting the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.

The maximum prize amount that can be won is $500.00 Prize is dependent upon the amount submitted and prize will be issued in form of check. Winner must provide an original copy of the bill to Power 92 staff for verification. Check may take up to 6-8 weeks to process & received after all completed winner forms are submitted. Prize provided by Crawford broadcasting.

Eligibility : Contest open only to legal residents of the U.S. residing in the state of Illinois & Indiana who are age 18 or older at time of contest entry. Employees Of Dontron, Inc, Crawford Broadcasting, Power 92 (WPWX-FM), Subway, Insure One, any of their respective affiliated companies, their franchisees, parents, equity holders, subsidiaries, employees, officers, directors, partners and advertising and promotional agencies involved in this promotion, members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, siblings, children and their spouses, regardless of where they live) of such employees or persons who reside in the same household whether related or not, are not eligible to participate. Limit of one entry per person, per household.

Modifications – Power 92 (WPWX-FM), are not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service delays or outages, telephone line, cellphone, internet, or equipment issues or lost, delayed or undelivered telephone, email, mailed or otherwise transmitted communications that may disrupt or preclude any entrant’s ability to participate or claim a prize. If text charges apply, that is the responsibility of the entrant to pay. In the event the contest is compromised by causes beyond the reasonable control of Power 92 (WPWX-FM), which corrupts or impairs the security/fairness or proper operation of the contest, Power 92 (WPWX-FM) reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify entrants or to suspend, modify or terminate the contest. Should the contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Power 92 (WPWX-FM) reserves the right in its sole discretion to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date or to not award prizes at all.

Image Release & Waiver – By participating, entrants agree to the use of their name, address and or likenesses for advertising purposes without notice or compensation, and may as a condition of their claiming any prize be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and publicity release. Each entrant agrees to release, discharge and hold harmless Dontron, Inc., Crawford Broadcasting, WPWX-FM, Subway, Insure One and its member teams or any of their respective franchisees, affiliates, parents, equity holders, subsidiaries, prize suppliers, employees, officers, directors, partners and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all claims or damages arising out of participation in this contest and use/misuse after acceptance or possession of prizes received in this contest.

– By participating, entrants agree to the use of their name, address and or likenesses for advertising purposes without notice or compensation, and may as a condition of their claiming any prize be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and publicity release. Each entrant agrees to release, discharge and hold harmless Dontron, Inc., Crawford Broadcasting, WPWX-FM, Subway, Insure One and its member teams or any of their respective franchisees, affiliates, parents, equity holders, subsidiaries, prize suppliers, employees, officers, directors, partners and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all claims or damages arising out of participation in this contest and use/misuse after acceptance or possession of prizes received in this contest. General – No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Power 92 (WPWX-FM)in its sole discretion. Any portion of the prize not accepted by the winning couple will be forfeited. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Prize winner will be solely responsible for paying all applicable federal, state and local taxes on prize; if applicable, winner may receive an IRS Form 1099 for the retail value of the prize. No groups, clubs or organizations may enter or win prizes. Winners of the grand prize are responsible for any and all costs associated with the prizes not listed above, including costs associated with redeeming prizes such as travel costs and any and all tax liabilities.

By participating, each entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these official rules and the decisions of Power 92 (WPWX-FM), which are final and binding in all matters related to the contest. Power 92 (WPWX-FM) in its sole discretion may disqualify entrants that do not comply with these rules.

No warranties : Sponsor makes no warranties, and hereby disclaims any and all warranties,

express or implied, concerning any prize furnished in connection with the Contest without limiting the generality of the foregoing, such prizes are provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, and sponsor hereby disclaims all such warranties, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and/or non-infringement.

Governing law/jurisdiction : all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these official rules or the rights and obligations of entrants or sponsor in connection with the contest shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the state of Indiana or Illinois without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other state’s laws.