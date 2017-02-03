Nicki Minaj vs Giuseppe Zanotti

A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:46am PST



Nicki Minaj is storming the internet right now with her #giuseppewhatsgood and #Runmemycheck hashtags. Nicki is accusing the Italian designer of racism and disrespect. She took to twitter and instagram early Friday morning, saying that the designer created a shoe line and named it after her without consent. Minaj also goes on to say that Giuseppe’s legal team will not answer phone calls from her team, and is issuing them 24 hours to respond.

Dear @giuseppezanottidesign #RunMeMyCHECK your PR must've fell & bumped their head when they told my agency they weren't discussing anything with us. I'm giving you 24 hours. ???? #GiuseppeWhatsGood A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:36am PST

U know what I gotta go. My phone ringing. Tell Floyd, Fif & Mike Tyson to book me for the next fight. Me and Giuseppe. ???? after cb & Draco ???? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. ???????? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)