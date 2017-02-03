Nicki Minaj vs Giuseppe Zanotti

Nicki Minaj is storming the internet right now with her #giuseppewhatsgood and #Runmemycheck hashtags. Nicki is accusing the Italian designer of racism and disrespect. She took to twitter and instagram early Friday morning, saying that the designer created a shoe line and named it after her without consent. Minaj also goes on to say that Giuseppe’s legal team will not answer phone calls from her team, and is issuing them 24 hours to respond.

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)

