Chance the Rapper for JoeFreshGoods #ThankUObama

Chicago is on the map once again, but this time for something positive, and anyone missing the Obama Administration would love to get their hands on. The popular Chicago street wear designer, and creator of DBM, Joe FreshGoods, launched what might be the freshest line of 2017, named “Thank You Obama.” The line pays homage to the legacy and love of the 44th President Barack Obama and his family. Right on time for Black History Month, fans can rock pieces that are sure to be conversation starters. One tee honors the union of Barack & Michelle, another shouts out Whitney Young High School, Michelle’s Alma Mater and one of the best academic and athletic performing schools in the city, and my favorite sends a “special note” of support to Malia.

The icing on the cake to this special delivery was the #ThankUObama visuals being modeled by none other than lil Chano from 79th, also known as Chance the Rapper. If you’re from Chicago then you already know Chance and Joe have a friendship that goes back several years. It’s dope to witness the beauty of a collaboration of two individuals that illustrate creativity in separate avenues of music and fashion. It’s all love when Chicago works with Chicago!

Peep some of the flicks below, and to get your hands on the merch, visit thankuobama.us

I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

Blogged by Ashley O

Follow me on IG @ashhhleeeyyy_