Big Sean Releases Album “I Decided”

After releasing two major singles “Moves” and “Bounce Back” off the album, Big Sean releases fourth album “I Decided.” The album has 14 songs and features from Eminem, Migos, The Dream, and Jhene Aiko. “I Decided” can be streamed everywhere and brought on ITunes. Sean said his song on the album called “No Favors” featuring Eminem was a crazy surprise for him. Big Sean feels like Eminem is one of the best ever and working with him was a big deal. Also Sean said the name of the album came from him realizing life is about making the right decisions. Check out the video of him discussing the album below…
Are you excited for Big Sean’s new album?
Published by Intern: Malyke Graham