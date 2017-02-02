Queen Bey A No Show For Coachella 2017?!

Yesterday, the highly renowned entertainer Beyonce’ announced to the world via Instagram that she’s expecting two bundles of joy in the near future! This tea spread like wildfire breaking the internet! From the looks of our timeline, this craze spread joy; Memes were immediately created and no matter good or bad, we can’t deny the people were in a craze! However, in the moment we seem to have forgotten that Yonce’ is a headlining performer for Coachella 2017, or should we say she was?

Reportedly, this tea was served just as hot and fresh to AEG Live, the company producing Coachella. Sources connected with AEG Live stated that some of the top executives were left in the dark as well about her pregnancy. Can you see how this could be an issue for the festival? To make matters more serious, the singer was estimated to be about 4 or 5 months pregnant. How Sway? Coachella is in April! That belly will be big by that time right? According to TMZ, one of their sources close with AEG Live supposedly joked, “The show will go on. She’ll just borrow, music group Foo Fighter’s lead singer, Dave Grohl’s big chair,” the one he used when he broke his foot. It worked for Axl Rose at Coachella.”

We’re still in the dark regarding the alterations to the show, if any will be taking place. We’ll just leave that up to Queen Bey and AEG Live. Hopefully some negotiations can take place, or that Beyhive will be buzzing! They’ll still love her anyway; Drake said it best, “Girls Love Beyonce'” right? Click this link to check out her bomb maternal photo album she released today on her website entitled “I Have Three Hearts.” It reveals just how pregnant she is! How do you feel about the tea though? Drop a comment and let us know!

Published by Intern Jessica Vales