Drake Refunds Concert After Travis Scott Falls

Travis Scott joined the stage with Drake and Young Thug for their Boy Meets World tour in London. When he hopped on stage to perform his song “Antidote,” he completely fell off of the stage right into the hole setup in the middle of the stage which was designed for Drake’s giant globe prop to come out of. After the fall, Drake announced on stage that he will be refunding everyone at the concert in London their money. “London, England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show,” said Drake. Supposely, Drake feels like his fans didn’t get their full experience after the infamous stage design was destroyed. Check out the video below…

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

#travisscott falls into a hole on stage during a performance with #drake ???? A video posted by Power 92 Chicago (@power92chicago) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

02 ⭐️ A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:54pm PST