Can I Get A Jay Z x Zaytoven Collab? Say No More….

Reportedly, hot producer Zaytoven is collaborating with iconic rapper/ business mogul Jay Z to create that fire! We all know that Zaytoven always produces dope tracks and has collaborated with some of the hottest artists such as Future, Gucci Mane, Migos, & Lil Uzi Vert to name a few, but to link up with the prestigious icon Hov will elevate his career to the next level. This is also a smart business move on Hov’s behalf, might I add. It only makes sense to keep your career fresh and inviting to the new wave. We see what you’re doing here! Just call them Jaytoven, (according to the caption above)!

In an interview with Billboard on Tuesday, Zaytoven confirmed and revealed a few details about how this major key came into fruition. Here’s what he had to say:, “What’s so crazy is I always looked at Jay Z and guys on the caliber of Jay Z like they just the big dogs. I didn’t think they listen to my music or even know who I am… I was in L.A. in a meeting with (veteran publishing executive) Big Jon, and he was like, ‘Me and Jay was just talking about you.’ So he text him and (Jay Z) said, ‘You have Zaytoven over there? Can he come to the house?’ And I’m like, What? For real?”

Zaytoven added “When Jay Z invited me to his house and told me what type of beats he wanted, it opened my mind up to be like, ‘My music is reaching everybody and touching people in a certain way… There’s a distinct something when they hear my music. I feel like (the collaboration) is gonna be for both of (our projects). I know it’s going to be a trophy for me.” Well guess what, we believe so too! We can also speculate that both of these men are coming out with something hot individually as well! I know I can’t wait to hear this!

Unfortunately, this is all the tea he spilled about this duo! I guess we all will anticipate what these two are cooking up! However, if you want more hot news about what Zay is cooking up, click this link to read the full interview for yourself! Let us know what you think. Will you be tuning in for this?

Published by Intern Jessica Vales