BET Approves Mini Series Based On The Life of Legendary Rapper Nas

BET is coming off the success of their recent mini-series ‘The New Edition Story”. The series aired over a three day span and gave insight to situations that happened behind the scenes involving the group from 1980’s throughout the 1990’s. ‘The New Edition Story’ was so successful that it was BET’s highest rated and most watched telecast in five years since the season five premier of ‘The Game’.

With so many people viewing ‘The New Edition Story’ BET has decided to not take a break and produce another mini series. This series will focus on Nasir “Nas” Jones one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic. The series titled ‘Street Dreams’ which is fitting as thats also the title of Nas’ breakout record that dropped in 1996. ‘Street Dreams’ is set to be written and directed by Jonathon Levine and the executive producer is none other than Nas himself. According to Deadline who broke the news on this series, the setting will be early 90’s and is described as a show “about music, family and the trials and tribulations of the rap game, it tracks the ascent of Nas, a young man from QueensBridge projects who will go on to become a famous rapper, as he evolves from young man to crack dealer to rapper to adult.” There hasn’t been a date set as to when the show will air but in the mean time check out some of Nas’ classic work below.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid