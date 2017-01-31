Petition for Migos to Replace Lady Gaga in the Super Bowl Halftime Show!!!

Reportedly, a petition has been circulating requesting that Migos replace Lady Gaga at this year’s Superbowl! Get this, it has already collected over 50,000 signatures since it launched last week! Now the Atlanta trio, who released their sophomore album CULTURE on Friday, have responded to the hype. It must feel amazing waking up unaware of your supporters backing you for a huge life-changing performance that would be pivotal in your career! What a great way to become informed of how well loved your music is!

Although the petition asks that Lady Gaga ‘s performance be replaced by Migos, these rappers don’t seem to have malicious intent in doing so. They more so conveyed that performing would be an honor. Check out the videos below and let us know what you think in the comments. Are you here for this? If so, click this link and sign the petition!

Published by Intern Jessica Vales