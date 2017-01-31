Chance The Rapper, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Butler Host #OpenMikeChicago

Chance The Rapper is the creator and host of “OpenMikeChicago” an event held every Monday at Harold Washington Library Center for high school students. By creating this event Chance is providing the youth with an opportunity to perform live on stage at an early age instead being in the streets of Chicago. Yesterday January 30th Chance The Rapper held the first “OpenMikeChicago” of the year. To help “OpenMikeChicago” start off the right way Dave Chappelle stopped by to do a comedy set, Jimmy Butler spoke to the students and the cast of BET’s New Edition biopic also came through. Below are some of the fan videos from the event.

Thank you @OpenMikeChicago @chancetherapper for such an inspirational night! You made me realize that anything is possible #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/Dk54YucgKJ — Juju® (@JulietEstevez) January 31, 2017

Thank you @DaveChappelle for the wise words and @chancetherapper for creating such an amazing event. Best Monday night ever. #openmike pic.twitter.com/JshOniCFXv — its dahlia (@SarcasticDahl) January 31, 2017