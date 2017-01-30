Wale Is Fed Up With The Music Industry!

Wale isn’t a stranger to controversy when it comes to voicing his opinion about the media or the industry as a whole. He’s been known for making calls to radio stations that discuss his name in a manner he doesn’t agree with. He’s been in disputes via Twitter with label mates such as Meek Mill. Wale even gets into arguments on social media with fans whenever he see’s fit or feels the fans comments were too ignorant to ignore. Yesterday was no different as the rapper took to Instagram to get some things off his chest. In a blank post he took to Instagram to bash the industry and the people in it stating, “Tired. I’m tired. I tried this music industry will take your soul then make you want to leave”. By reading the entire post its say to safe Wale has an issue with the fact that negativity will get promoted before anything positive throughout the industry; as he made a claim “let me air out some ppl.. it’ll make headlines.. let me uplift some ppl it’ll get buried faster than you can say “leanmollyxan”. He made a twitter post about the industry being fake as well. We’re not sure what caused these comments but take a look below and tell us what you think about Wale’s perspective.

Wale speaking on Instagram, hope all is good ???????? pic.twitter.com/05SlHtYBgi — Rap Spotlights (@RapSpotlights) January 29, 2017

Niggas only fuck wit u when ur face on that Teeshirt …this whole shit fake — Wale (@Wale) January 29, 2017

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid