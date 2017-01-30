Rihanna And Azealia Banks Social Media War

Over the weekend, Rihanna tweeted her thoughts on Donald Trump’s unconstitutional ban against refugees entering the U.S. from Muslim countries. She tweeted, “The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” Azealia Banks, who has a history of going after celebs for attention, came after Rihanna for going against Trump. Banks, who has announced her support for Trump, feels like everyone needs to stop chastising the president because it’s pathetic to watch. Rihanna argued back with Banks by posting a picture with #stayawayfromthechickens in responses to a video Banks posted some time ago where she showed herself cleaning up chicken blood from years of sacrificing chickens in her closet. After this the clapbacks continued between the two which eventually led to phone numbers being released. Check out the tweets and instagram posts below…

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:06am PST

the face you make when you a immigrant ???????? #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:36am PST

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:08am PST

A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

