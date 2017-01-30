Rihanna And Azealia Banks Social Media War

Over the weekend, Rihanna tweeted her thoughts on Donald Trump’s unconstitutional ban against refugees entering the U.S. from Muslim countries. She tweeted, “The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” Azealia Banks, who has a history of going after celebs for attention, came after Rihanna for going against Trump. Banks, who has announced her support for Trump, feels like everyone needs to stop chastising the president because it’s pathetic to watch. Rihanna argued back with Banks by posting a picture with #stayawayfromthechickens in responses to a video Banks posted some time ago where she showed herself cleaning up chicken blood from years of sacrificing chickens in her closet. After this the clapbacks continued between the two which eventually led to phone numbers being released. Check out the tweets and instagram posts below…
Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017
What are your thoughts on this Rihanna, Azealia Banks feud?