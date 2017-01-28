WhatsHotRod Jan. 28

Happy New Music Saturdays check out this weeks Top 10 of New songs and artist you should check out. AS we all know Migos just dropped they new album “Culture” so far “All A**” is one of my favorites so I had to make sure y’all check that out this week. Also had to show some love to Chicago’s on Valee with his track Shell this song so dope to me. I love checking out new artist I have a few this week that you all should start looking into Khalid, James Thomas, THEY, & Rizzo Rizzo. Also have some of your favorite artist with new tracks Big Sean, Problem, B.O.B, Fetty Wap, and of course again Migos. Check it out leave comments below let me know who else I should be checking out. Be on the look out next week for my February Top 15 from Chicago.