Nicki Minaj Returns With New Music!

January 27, 2017 Hot Stories Leave a reply

Nicki Minaj returns to twitter after her last major tweet about her and Meek Mill’s breakup that had social media going crazy. Minaj went on a three week hiatus from twitter, but returns to announce her new song. The song is called ‘Run Up’ and it features PartyNextDoor and Major Lazer. Also Nicki Minaj has a song on the soundtrack of the new Fifty Shades of Grey movie: Fifty Shades Darker; in which she said is one of her favorite verses of her career. Listen to her new song ‘Run Up’ below…

What are your thoughts on Minaj’s new song?

