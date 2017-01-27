Nicki Minaj Returns With New Music!

Nicki Minaj returns to twitter after her last major tweet about her and Meek Mill’s breakup that had social media going crazy. Minaj went on a three week hiatus from twitter, but returns to announce her new song. The song is called ‘Run Up’ and it features PartyNextDoor and Major Lazer. Also Nicki Minaj has a song on the soundtrack of the new Fifty Shades of Grey movie: Fifty Shades Darker; in which she said is one of her favorite verses of her career. Listen to her new song ‘Run Up’ below…

Travel???? then I bounce???? i ball???? – #RunUp — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 26, 2017

He call me Queen, he know "nicki" is the monicker. He want a mix between Hillary & Monica. Switch it up…RIP the beat, then I STITCH it up???? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 26, 2017

I put a special surprise on the #50Shades verse that will make my core fans VERY happy. ???? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2017

What are your thoughts on Minaj’s new song?