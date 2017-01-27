[INTERVIEW] Kehlani Talks New Album “SweetSexySavage” With Maha

Kehlani finally releases her long awaited album “Sweet Sexy Savage” on ITunes and through all streaming apps. After dropping five singles off the album before it was released, the Oakland singer had her fans excited for the entire project. Not to mention the success of her mixtape “You Should Be Here” which was Grammy-nominated has everyone wanting to know is this new project going to be just as good. Recently while in Chicago, Kehlani came by Power 92 and interviewed with Maha about her new album. Check out the full interview below…

My album just dropped early. I love you all so much. I truly hope you enjoy it. #SweetSexySavage out NOW. https://t.co/owZHzf49Ks — #SWEETSEXYSAVAGE (@Kehlani) January 27, 2017

Published by Intern: Malyke Graham