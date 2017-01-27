Chief Keef Arrested for Home Invasion

Rapper Chief Keef was arrested Thursday January 26th in L.A. for home invasion. “Ramsay The Great” former producer to Chief Keef, made a call to Los Angeles police department stating that Keef and four others stormed into his home with what appeared to be an assault rifle. He also states that Chief Keef and company physically assaulted him, stole money, a Rolex watch, and other items. The Chicago rapper is being held on $500,000 bond. Keef was set to start his “Two Zero One Seven” tour on January 28th in New Orleans.
@chieffkeeffsossa now if I was a celebrity I wouldn't come personally jump a person with you five friends and a Ak 47 that's just dumb your famous ……… now I'm taking everything from you . U really just fucked up dude coming to my house with your phone in your pocket with the location on…….. yea I'm pressing charges on yo ass. You a fucking low life mf niggas out here tryna do positive shit and you still on some goofy Chicago shit . We'll see u in court ⚖️????
Published by: intern Jahari Jones