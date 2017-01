Interesting read about student from De La Salle Institute creating a app to Save Our City from violence and potentially running into trouble. The app is called ” Save Our Cities”. Some will say this is snitching but in my opinion who cares its innocent lives being taking from families and friends. This app I feel will help saving lives. Im proud of these students using their time in school to try to help our city in any way that can be helped. Click HERE to read more.