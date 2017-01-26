[New Music] Gucci Mane Drops New EP!

Gucci Mane is not stopping any time soon, after releasing his christmas mixtape ‘The Return of East Atlanta Santa’ in December. Gucci Mane is back with a new EP called ‘3 For Free.’ The EP has three new songs that are all produced by Shawty Redd. The EP is just a sample for more new music to come from the Atlanta rapper. Gucci also announced the name of the new album he is working on called ‘Drop Top Wizop.’ No date has been released for the new album however check out the new EP below!

New album #DropTopWizop coming soon — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 24, 2017