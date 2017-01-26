Migos Earn Their First Ever Platinum Plaque

Migos have been turning 2017 up with their song “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert off their new album “CULTURE.” The group have spiked their way to the number one spot on US Billboard Hot 100 and US Hot RnB/Hip hop Songs 100. A line from the song “Rain Drop, Drop top” even became one of the hottest memes in late December of 2016. Migos has had successful singles in the past but none like this, still holding the number one spot in the country. Selling over a million units and earning both Migos and Lil Uzi Vert their first ever platinum plaque. Their album “CULTURE” is set to release on January 27th at midnight.

Published by: intern Jahari Jones