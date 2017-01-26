Big Sean Does A Great Deed For Flint

Detroit rapper, Big Sean, raises $100,000 for the people affected by Flint, Michigan’s water crisis. Big Sean’s foundation, Sean Anderson Foundation, will provide people in Flint with clean water and health care for lead poisoning. While on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Sean said “The situation wasn’t a natural disaster. It’s something that should’ve been prevented and could’ve been prevented.” Sean also said his mom suffered from a degree of lead poisoning but doctors were able to reverse the symptoms. The water crisis in Flint really touched home for Sean. In turn, he featured Flint Chosen Choir on the last song of his new album ‘I Decided’ set to release February 3rd. Check out the interview Big Sean did with The Daily Show…

