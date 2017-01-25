“The Outkast Imagination” Incorporating the Culture of Hip Hop in the Classrooms!!!!!!

The genre of Hip Hop is steadily progressing and becoming more of a focus in classrooms across the U.S. When discussing Black Aesthetics, one can’t possibly forget the evolution of our music and culture. Reportedly, students at Georgia Institute of Technology located in Atlanta, can now study Grammy winners such as Outkast, and other moguls such as Goodie Mob, UGK, Eightball & MJG, T.I., Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, and the list continues.

Virginia Tech’s professors are also taking advantage of this learning opportunity in the classroom as well; Dr. Jocelyn Wilson has a TEDx lecture entitled “The Outkast Imagination” which covers the benefits of using Hip Hop in the classroom. She told HipHopDX “It’s a course that uses new metaphors for exploring contemporary rap music. One of my metaphors is ‘The Outkast Imagination’ and the other metaphor is ‘trap.’ Both allow us to broaden and deepen our understandings of the music within a larger tradition of cultural expression. Studying Hip Hop, particularly from the Atlanta perspective, we are able to explore trap as an ideology of self-determination, social justice, and civic engagement. They are the next generation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leaders. My hope is they can take these basic principles and fundamental truths and apply them to their work-life after graduation. That’s the overarching goal, aim and mission of the course. Hip Hop is therefore the metaphor we use to examine the pedagogical implications of the music.” These courses also discuss lifestyles before the music such as gangs, drugs, love, faith etc., and aren’t limited to the southern region. Therefore, it has diversity within itself.

We all know there will always be controversy with certain concepts and messages that depict and reflect life for certain communities in which these rappers came from, and the effects of their music on its’ audience; However, it is all a part of the culture and learning grounds to expand intelligence regardless of opinion. We think its a beautiful notion to continue the advancement of black education! How about you? Let us know what you think!

Published by Intern Jessica Vales