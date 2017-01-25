[INTERVIEW] Nick Grant Stops By RealRadio With DJ Pharris!

Nick Grant one of the newest yet most promising names in hip hop has been making major moves. He recently dropped an EP titled “Return of The Cool” which received great feedback from the fans and many of his hiphop peers. He’s received high praise from Elliot Wilson, Busta Rhymes, Big K.R.I.T, BJ The Chicago Kid and DJ Khaled just to name a few. He’s one of hip hops most lyrical up and coming rappers speaking on many issues within the black community, the world in general and giving his perspective on life in general being raised by his grandparents and mostly women. On the brink of stardom Nick Grant visited Chicago and stopped by Power92 to sit down with DJ Pharris. Listen to the full interview below:

Check out his New EP ‘Return of the Cool’ below:

You heard the man!!! @nickgrantmusic in studio w/ @djpharris #returnofthecool OUT NOW! Go get that! #nickgrantmusic #rotc A video posted by Power 92 Chicago (@power92chicago) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Published By: Intern Ledarrius Kincaid