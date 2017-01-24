Rae Sremmurd and Solange To Headline Broccoli City Festival 2017!

The Broccoli City is hosting it’s 4th annual Festival in Washing D.C. It’s a week long event starting on April 29th – May 6th. Since the festivals launch in 2013, they have attracted some huge names in the past to perform at the event such as Future, J’hene Aiko, BJ the Chicago Kid, Cameron, Jo Jo, Erykah Badu, Tink and more. This year they are not short stopping with the performers having Solange and Rae Sremmurd headline the event on May6th. Others are set to perform at the earthly festival as well like 21 Savage and Mr. Broccoli himself Lil Yatchy. Tickets are available at https://bcfestival.com/bc-week/
The #BCFEST2017 lineup is here! We’re announcing the presale code exclusively on our Instagram at 8pm EST tonight so make sure you’re following us. Presale tickets go On Sale tomorrow at 10 AM. All tickets will be available at BCFestival.com Tag a friend to tag a friend! @raesremmurd @saintrecords @21savage @alunageorge @lilyachty @kevincinema @rapsody @sminobrown @chazfrenchmusic @nickgrantmusic @sirthebaptist
Published by: intern Jahari Jones