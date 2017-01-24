Rae Sremmurd and Solange To Headline Broccoli City Festival 2017!

The #BCFEST2017 lineup is here! We’re announcing the presale code exclusively on our Instagram at 8pm EST tonight so make sure you’re following us. Presale tickets go On Sale tomorrow at 10 AM. All tickets will be available at BCFestival.com Tag a friend to tag a friend! @raesremmurd @saintrecords @21savage @alunageorge @lilyachty @kevincinema @rapsody @sminobrown @chazfrenchmusic @nickgrantmusic @sirthebaptist

A video posted by Broccoli City (@broccolicity) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:00am PST