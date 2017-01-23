KeKe Palmer Is Not Having It With Trey Songz

Over the weekend, Keke Palmer has been going in on Trey Songz on social media after he put her in his video “Pick Up The Phone” without her permission. According to Palmer, she was only at his house for a party and didn’t realize they were going to be filming. Palmer said they asked her if she wanted a cameo and she denied, but Trey’s production people still put her in the video while she was under the influence. However, Trey Songz said she was aware because cameras and production were around. Songz feels like if she had a problem with the cameo she could have just called him instead of blasting him on social media.
Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action.
