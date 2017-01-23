Big Sean Debuts New Song On SNL

Big Sean visited Saturday Night Live this weekend as a musical guest for the first time in his career. Making his debut on the show Big Sean decided to perform two songs from his upcoming album “I Decided”, which is set to release on February 3rd. One song being his hit single “Bounce Back” and another track titled “Sunday Monday JetPack” in which Big Sean had never let fans hear before. Big Sean also visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he discussed the concept of his album and how the idea for his album cover came about. Watch the performances and listen to the interview below.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid