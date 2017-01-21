WhatsHotRod Jan. 21

Happy Saturday aka New Music Day. I hope everyone is enjoying this dope Saturday with this nice weather, but let me try to make it doper with some new music from some of your favorites and some new artist coming up soon. Check the mix out I got new music from the home girl Young MA following up her smash hit “Ooouuu”got this new joint called “Get This Money”, Dej Loaf with her new song In Living Color I love the vibe to this, Wale & Lil Wayne collabo in my opinion this the best song Wale put out in a while, and Childish Gambino “Redbone” this song just make you want to vibe out. I also had to throw in some Chicago music that I been rocking with from Lil Bibby, Stunt Taylor, and rising artist Ohana Bam (be on the look out for him this year). Also shout out to the new artist coming up as well that I been listening to lately Wizkid and QueTheBoy I’m liking what I hear from them a lot. Check out the mix with all the new music.