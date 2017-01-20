Jennifer Lopez Discusses Relationship with Drake [Video]

The question of Drake and JLo’s relationship status hasn’t been confirmed completely, however Lopez did give some insight on why they have been spending so much time together. When asked by Extra TV if her and Drake are dating, JLo responded, “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll see if it’s on his next album.” Originally Drake was going to drop new album ‘More Life’ in December, however the album has been pushed back without a definite release date.

Published by Intern: Malyke Graham