21 Savage’s Social Media Controversy

Angry tweets are starting to fill up 21 savage’s page after releasing a tweet that most are saying promotes rape-culture. The Atlanta rapper took to twitter and made a comment that didn’t sit to well with the fans. They were not happy with the tweet and started to fire off angry tweets and memes to 21. One fan posted “rape” and another one went on to even say “21,000 fans gone.” This comes right after 21 Savage released he has signed with L.A. Reid and Epic records.

@21savage 21 why you influencing rape culture so hard? — Vic. (@GanjaKaranja) January 20, 2017

Published by: intern Jahari Jones