Future and Ciara have finally settled their long custody battle over their 2 year-old son. According to “TMZ”, sources close to both Ciara and Future say’s that they have agreed to terms and the case was dismissed in court. Ciara will continue to have their son “baby future” for most of the time but Future will have access to him when he is home in Atlanta. The sources also state that both Ciara and Future are ready to leave this situation in the past.

Published by: Intern Jahari Jones