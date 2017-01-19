A$AP Mob, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Young Thug, & More Headline the YAMS Day Concert!!!!!

RIP YAMS ???????? A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

New York was turned up last night! In celebration of the beloved/ departed rapper A$AP Yams, co-founder of the hip hop collective group A$AP Mob (which includes A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky, to name a couple of their well renowned artists), a concert was held yesterday in his memory at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Let us tell you, the performance line up was lit! Of course the A$AP Mob showed Yams love, but they also welcomed Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Joey Bada$$, Camron, T Pain, Tyler the Creator and the list continues, to the stage! Check out the picture above one last time to see the performing artists line-up on stage at the concert for yourself! Due to graphic content we couldn’t go crazy with the videos, but you can log in to any social media outlet and use #yamsday to check out this super lit tribute! Let us know what you think in the comments!

Published by Intern Jessica Vales