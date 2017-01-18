Lil Boosie Says The Media Has A Homosexual Agenda

Back in 2016 during a VladTv interview Boosie Badazz formerly known as Lil Boosie said “They’re putting it everywhere, gay stuff is everywhere…They’re putting it in our culture”. The rapper caught major backlash from LGBTQ community because of those comments. In a more recent interview with RAQ Rants Boosie Badazz reiterated his feelings towards the media and homosexuality; however, the rapper wanted everyone to know that he has nothing against homosexuals or anyone in the LGBTQ community. He stated “People think I have something against the gay community but I don’t at all…I just said what I felt about how they’re forcing the gay community on kids at such a young age”. Listen to both interviews below and let us know if you agree or disagree.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid