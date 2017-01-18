Fat Joe Signs Management Deal with Roc Nation!

Roc Nation has been stirring up a lot of noise lately by racking up their management team with hip hop veterans such as The L.O.X., Yo Gotti, and most recently, Fat Joe! You read it correctly, Fat Joe! Furthermore, sources reportedly say that his upcoming joint album, Plata O Plomo, featuring Remy Ma will be his first release with the Roc! It’s fair to conclude that the beef is over between the two new business partners and apparently, they’re all the way up! Well, we’re here for it! Make that money! Kudos to all of you for your new business deals and keep making us proud! How do you all feel about this new alliance? Let us know in the comments!

Pre-order on @itunes now. the wait is over. Plata O' Plomo (Joe crack & Remy ma) 2017 Album Of The Year A photo posted by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Published by Intern Jessica Vales