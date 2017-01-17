Rapper T.I. Speaks on Black Leaders, Trump, and The Willie Lynch Syndrome

Lately African American leaders such as, Kanye West, Steve Harvey, Martin Luther King III, and Jim Brown, have been publicized in the media meeting with President Elect Donald Trump. Some would say, these meetings look like support. Reportedly, the leaders aforementioned met with Trump to discuss better policies for the African American Community in his upcoming presidential term. Apparently, the media framing of these meetings doesn’t resonate well with rapper T.I.; he’s just not here for it! T.I. publicly voiced his opinion on instagram yesterday about a “supposed hidden agenda tied to the Willie Lynch Syndrome” dated years back in reference to the situation today. Check out the videos below to hear what he has to say. Is he right? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

Attn.!!!! Be clear…. There IS an agenda behind all these meetings. I shall explain in detail. Be aware. Be alert. Or Be Bamboozled!!!! A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Ok so this how it all breaks down guys…. Be aware Be alert or Be bamboozled. #USorELSE pt.2 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Given what's goin on between him & Congressman Lewis…. All y'all looking CRAZY right now!!!! Be Aware, Be Alert, Or Be Bamboozled Pt.3 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Published by Intern Jessica Vales