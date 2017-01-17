DJ Khaled Teases Album With Star Studded Studio Sessions

DJ Khaled had a great 2016 dropping his “Major Key” album. The album peaked on the Billboard charts at the number one spot and eventually was certified gold by RIAA. His album featured many heavy hitters like Jay Z, Nas, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and many more. It seems as though DJ Khaled is planning to drop another album this and it’s gonna include some more major names in the industry. In just one day Khaled has had studio sessions with Chance The Rapper, Mariah Carey, Travis Scott and The Migos; a few days prior he was also in the studio with Lil Wayne and Future. If you’re ready for Khaleds next album let us know and take a look at some of the studio sessions below.

