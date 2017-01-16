[New Music] J.Cole Releases Heartfelt Song

After releasing album ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ in December, which went gold and No.1 on Billboard 200. Today, J.Cole dropped a new song called “High for Hours.” The song is not on his recent album, but J. Cole is expressing his profound thoughts on oppression in America. A verse in the song goes, “American hypocrisy, oh, let me count the ways. They came here seekin’ freedom and they end up ownin’ slaves.” No doubt this song dropping on Martin Luther King Jr.’s day wasn’t a coincidence. Listen to the song below…