Hip Hop Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The culture of Hip Hop has always derived from struggle and life events in the black community, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s unequivocal contribution to the African American race forever exist in the culture’s life event. Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. on his day is not forgetting the traumatic inequality that African Americans once faced in society, and honoring the dream Dr. King wanted for all Americans to experience. Hip Hop is a culture that is beginning to transcend all races, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream forever rings in the lyrics of Hip Hop. Today, we thank Dr. King and remember his words with a list of top 10 hip hop songs that honor Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.

10. KRS-One- Sound of Da Police



9. Pharrell Williams- Freedom



8. Kendrick Lamar- Hiii Power



7. The Game- Dreams



6. Queen Latifah- U.N.I.T.Y.



5. Tupac- Changes



4. Young Jeezy feat. Jay-Z and Nas- My President Is Black (remix)



3. Common and John Legend- Glory



2. The Game feat. Nas- A Letter To A King



1. Common- A Dream



and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together.”” #IHaveADream — COMMON (@common) January 16, 2017

Land where my fathers died, land of the Pilgrim’s pride, #IHaveADream — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 16, 2017

What are some ways you remember Martin Luther King Jr. on his day?