WhatsHotRod Jan. 14

Happy New Music Day. Check out the new list of songs I been checking out since the year started and a few this week. Shout to Tee Grizzley new artist out Detroit making a huge buzz with his song First Day Out with support from Trey Songz, Chris Brown, DJ Mustard and more. If you aint heard this song please check it out, feel the energy in it. Its definitely gone be a banger by the summer. Also shout to Lil Bibby following up with his single “You Aint Gang” with the remix with Durk, Dej, and Kevin Gates. More dope music by Tory Lanez remaking the Disney show Proud Family, DaeDae, Migos song T-Shirt as they get ready to release there new album “Culture”. Also on this list new artist they you all should keep a eye on this year Yung Tory, Cashmere, and Rico Nasty. Enjoy the new music.