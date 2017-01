Following the celebrity fight scheduled to happen between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, Meek Mill calls out Drake to fight him next for $5 million, and he wants Nicki Minaj to be the ring girl. Drake has not responded, however rapper, The Game, says he would fight Meek Mill for free. Safaree, Nicki Minaj’s Ex, also agreed to fight Meek if Drake doesn’t have the time. Check out the video below…

Who do you think will win between Drake and Meek Mill?