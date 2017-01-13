Hit Show “Atlanta” Returns in 2018!

A photo posted by Atlanta (@atlantafx) on Jul 15, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

We all fell in love with this fresh hit show because it was hilarious! Matter of fact, that’s an understatement! This show depicted key concepts of reality and causal/ effect relationships within certain aspects of the African American community. It was amazing to say the least! Sadly, one of our new personal favorites won’t be back on air until 2018. You read it correctly, 2018. Apparently, executive producer and main character Donald Glover has a heavy production schedule, hence the Star Wars project. Well, we’re not mad at you! Make that money and keep expanding your brand and experience! We’re here for it, anticipating this next season like crazy! Will you be tuned in in 2018? Let us know how you feel in the comments!

Published by Intern Jessica Vales