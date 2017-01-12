Trey Songz Drops ‘Anticipation III’

Its been six years since Trey Songz dropped the second serie to his Anticipation mixtape series but Songz is back with ‘Anticipation III.’ The mixtape is a collaboration with Songz’s artist, MIKExANGEL, and feature from Dave East. Trey Songz exclusively released the mixtape to fans who met him at Paramount Plaza in New York yesterday. However, today the mixtape is free and available to everyone. Listen to the mixtape below…

Do you think this Anticipation tops the others?