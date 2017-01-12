Meek Mill Takes Another L!

Drake’s coined term from hit diss track, “Back to Back,” has to be the perfect summary to describe the L’s rapper Meek Mill has been taking! As if the recent split between him and well renowned female rapper Nicki Minaj wasn’t enough, this man just can’t seem to get off thin ice literally. Yesterday the rapper posted a video from possibly a security camera outside of his mother’s crib that displayed him running down the stairs and taking a hard fall on a thin patch of ice! Get this, was mom’s the one laughing in the background? That’s just too funny! We guess he carefully walked back in to put some salt down. Check out the videos below and let us know what you think!

They spoke a L into existence ???????????????? leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp! ???????? I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy! ???? SINCE YALL WANNA SEE ME FALL SO BAD!!!! A video posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Of course, the internet decided to have a little fun it. lol

The internet is undefeated #meekmill A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Published by Intern Jessica Vales