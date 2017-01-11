Chance the Rapper and The Weekend Headline GQ Magazine!!!!

Hip Hop and R&B has been vastly revamping and breaking barriers for a few years now! Artists are steadily expanding the aesthetics of these genres to create masterpieces! Furthermore, both artists Chance the Rapper and The Weekend have been taking over the airways and keeping us rocking for weeks as their music continues to top the charts! We still can’t get enough of Chance, the independent artist’s hit singles, “Angels,” and “No Problem,” as well as, The Weekend’s “Earned It,” “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” & “Starboy,” to name a few of many! Well, these hot guys’ success has attracted the attention of GQ Magazine! In fact, they’re headlining the front cover of the latest issue! Way to go guys! Keep paving the way for success to society and the youth! You definitely have our support! Check out both covers featuring the artists below. Let us know what you think in the comments!

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:12am PST

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:45am PST



Published by Intern Jessica Vales