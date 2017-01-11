Bj The Chicago Kid Sings National Anthem For President Obama’s Farewell

Bj The Chicago Kid as his name suggest is a Chicago native who’s currently signed to Motown Records. He’s recently become more popular throughout the industry working with artist such as Chance The Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, and many others from Kendrick’s TDE rap group. His most notable song is probably “Church” which features Chance. Last year he released his debut album under Motown titled “In My Mind” which has sense been nominated for three grammy’s one being best RnB Album. Topping the Grammy nominations, last night Jan. 10, 2017 Bj The Chicago Kid had the honor to perform the national anthem before President Obama gave his farewell speech. He added a lot of soul to the anthem, tell us what you think about his performance below and check out a few of his other songs.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid