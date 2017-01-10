Mike Tyson Makes Soulja Boy Diss Track

With the Soulja Boy and Chris Brown beef growing by the day Mike Tyson has decided to add fuel to the fire. Soulja Boy and Floyd Mayweather reached and agreement for the undefeated boxer to become his trainer. On the other side of the ring Chris Brown reached a similar agreement with Mike Tyson. This is no surprise as Mike Tyson has been known to throw shots at Mayweather for not boxing but running in most of his fights. To add a crazy twist to all of this it looks as though Chris Brown and Mike Tyson have a diss track on the way for Soulja Boy and Mayweather. Twitter also had some pretty funny things to say about this diss track. Check everything out below.

Published By Intern LeDarrius Kincaid