“Gassed Up” Artist Nebu Kiniza Joins Big Baby D.R.A.M. Tour in Chicago

22 year old rapper Nebu Kiniza is taking the music industry by storm! His hit track “Gassed Up” supposedly garnered over 20 million listens on SoundCloud, over seven million views on YouTube, and over seven million plays on Spotify! He also has two other hot tracks on YouTube entitled “Days” & “Myself” remix featuring artists iLoveMakkonen & Key. Yeah, this rising artist is making noise and apparently he’s just getting started! Nebu Kiniza has an upcoming feature on The Big Baby D.R.A.M. Tour which will be hitting 6 states including the city of Chicago, Illinois on January 27, 2017. We know he’s going to bring that fire to the stage! Check out the dates and locations he’ll be featured listed below to find a ticket near you. Let us know in the comments if you’ll be there!

s/o to @bigbabydram I’m on this tour as well ????(more cities will be added) A photo posted by Nebu Kiniza (@nebukinizaoshs) on Dec 6, 2016 at 1:13pm PST



Published by Intern Jessica Vales